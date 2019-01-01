Order a coffee!

If you found this free C++ programming book useful, then please share it ❤😊

A lot of effort went into this, I also took a look at the languages I'm familiar with. They even have screenshots of the results and provide an excellent way of showing exactly what you would input and see. I really appreciate the fact that they are pdf that you can save and don't have to rely on an internet connection.

Looks like there is a great book about C++ available for free. Checked it and it seems like a definitive guide. Worth seeing https://books.goalkicker.com/CPlusPlusBook/ #cpp #programming

The C++ Notes for Professionals book is compiled from Stack Overflow Documentation, the content is written by the beautiful people at Stack Overflow. Text content is released under Creative Commons BY-SA. See credits at the end of this book whom contributed to the various chapters. Images may be copyright of their respective owners unless otherwise specified

Book created for educational purposes and is not affiliated with C++ group(s), company(s) nor Stack Overflow. All trademarks belong to their respective company owners

708 pages, published on May 2019